BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is now offering scholarships for students throughout the state of Minnesota, in addition to scholarships available specifically for Northwest Technical College students.

"We believe students must take advantage of all education opportunities presented to them," NMF said in a release. "That's why we encourage applicants to look for every scholarship they are eligible for, in an efficient and convenient platform, which we are providing as a service to our scholarship funds."

The NMF application deadline is April 15 and Northwest Technical College Foundation scholarship deadline is May 31.

For scholarships eligibility information, visitwww.nwmf.org/scholarships. For questions about available scholarships or how to start a scholarship fund, contact scholarships@nwmf.org or visit www.nwmf.org.