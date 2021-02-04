Local students named to Oak Hills dean's list



BEMIDJI -- The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at Oak Hills Christian College for achieving a GPA of 3.50 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2020 semester.

Bagley: Dahlton Hastings.

Bemidji: Adair Case, Kristine Fleming, Mark Little Elk, Lynn Kruse and Magdalena Maixner.

Laporte: David Blacksmith and Caleb Schmidt.

University of Minnesota Duluth names area students to dean's list

DULUTH -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Mattea Carlson, Adam Hogquist, Kyle Johnson, Gretta Kuesel, Shayla Montgomery, Hannah Mueller, Kinley Prestegard, Mason Ricke, Jackson Sturk, Tara Tesch, Haakan Thorsgard, Cole Wright and Amy Yang.

Blackduck: Sierra Stroeing.

Hines: Sydney Butler.

Laporte: Benjamin Strandlie.

Turtle River: Calista Liapis and Alanna Willard.

Local students named to St. Scholastica's fall dean's list

DULUTH -- The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at the College of St. Scholastica's for achieving a GPA of 3.75 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Emma Dean, Amayah Littlewolf, Allison Palmer and Melanie Richards.

Tenstrike: Anna Gislason and Ariel Gislason.

Bannor named to St. Cloud Tech's president's list

ST. CLOUD -- Brooke Bannor of Laporte was recently named to St. Cloud Technical and Community College's fall 2020 president's list for achieving a 4.0 GPA.

Dobie graduates from Wisconsin-River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Claire Dobie of Bemidji recently graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Conservation and Environmental Planning from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Local students among North Dakota State grads

FARGO, N.D. -- The following students recently graduated from North Dakota State University.

Bagley: Jessica Benson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science.

Bemidji: Tyler Rieger graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.

Blackduck: Cal Roosdett graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Cass Lake: Breanna Nichole Kornezos graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Veterinary Technology.

Michalicek named to president's list at NDSCS

WAHPETON, N.D. -- Brock Michalicek of Bemidji was recently named to the president's list at the North Dakota State College of Science for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2020 semester.

Area students named to NTC dean's list

BEMIDJI -- The following area students were recently named to Northwest Technical College's fall 2020 dean's list for achieving a GPA of at least 3.5.

Bemidji: Benjamin Blomberg, Lauren Blomberg, Heston Borth, Chase Danielowski, Hannah Eichstadt, Maria Friebe, Tyler Hanson, Rachel Harris, Gina Jones, Levi Knutson, Kari Kuechenmeister, Samuel Lalone, Hunter Mackenhausen, Stacy Ness, Tiffany Nordstrom, Alexander Novak, Sarah Price, Lorrie Prickett, Hope Puro, Mariah Reyes, Ole Risland, Bonnie Roehsner, Brittney Rohloff, Caitlyn Schroeder, Brandon Strelow, Roy Strelow, Danica Swanson, Leah Whiting and Joseph Williams.

Blackduck: Sara Mackey.

Cass Lake: Marcus Fowler.

Laporte: Kimberlin Fish, Lauren Foster, Adison Laust, Kayla Lewis and Kaitlyn White.

Red Lake: Robert Aldridge and Randy Stillday.

Solway: Gabriel Anderson.

Tenstrike: Malorie Grauman.

Wilton: Candace Lynch.

Allen and Arp named to dean's list at Mayville State

MAYVILLE, N.D. -- Hayli Allen of Bemidji and Alex Arp of Blackduck were recently named to Mayville State University's fall 2020 dean's list for achieving a 3.50 GPA or higher.

Hayen named to St. Cloud State's fall dean's list

ST. CLOUD -- Mitchell Hayen of Cass Lake was recently named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University for achieving a GPA of 3.75 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.