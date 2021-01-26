BEMIDJI -- Monday night’s school board meeting drew more attention from the community both in-person and on social media than any meeting in the past few months.

Many students, teachers and community members voiced their opinions over a proposed measure to shift the four-period day at Bemidji High School to a six-period schedule, which would serve as a cost-saving measure after the district’s failed operating referendum. The measure was projected to save the district $640,000.

Three people spoke directly to the board on Jan. 25 and a few dozen stood outside in support before the meeting and participated in prior listening sessions. The board room itself was limited to 21 persons due to COVID-19 precautions, which after the board and cabinet members left room for only five community visitors.

The board ultimately decided not to take any action on the scheduling matter, removing the action item from the agenda at the beginning of the meeting. In an attempt to ease some student fears, Superintendent Tim Lutz had disseminated a message Monday afternoon that the board would not make any official cuts that evening.

“Tonight we will be talking about the high school four-period block schedule, we will not be making a decision this evening,” Board Chair Ann Long Voelkner said.

The board also officially welcomed its new member, Gabriel Warren, who was sworn in, along with incumbents Long Voelkner and Jeff Haack at the top of the meeting.

Warren is a professor of business administration at Bemidji State University and won his seat, vacated by John Gonzalez, in November.

Community reactions over block schedule

Two high school students delivered formal remarks to the board, pleading with administrators to consider alternative cost-saving measures and spare the block schedule.

BHS sophomores Alya Nimis-Ibrahim and Lily Thomas both read statements to the board, as did parent Daniel Larson, who published a few videos on social media in recent days about the proposal.

Nimis-Ibrahim gave the board a copy of the petition she started against the measure. In its four days online, the petition has garnered more than 2,200 signatures. The Bemidji High School has around 1,500 students.

Abigail Elquist -- one of the two student representatives on the board -- also used her time during the student reports to express her displeasure with the proposed solution. She mentioned that students may feel jaded as the budget crisis is a result of the failed referendum, which the majority of high school students were not eligible to vote for despite being the most affected by the decision.

Elquist said the concerns she heard when speaking with teachers and students included issues such as there would be too much for student’s to focus on per day, students wouldn’t be able to take as many credits per year, many students may not be able to take art or music classes and lack of schedule flexibility.

“I know there isn’t going to be a perfect solution for this, but I don’t think a six-period day is going to be the best one,” Elquist said. “I hope that we could look at many different possible options that might be better for everyone involved.”

Joel Roberts, student representative, shared similar thoughts on the matter and also proposed some potential solutions.

“I am not a budget expert,” he prefaced his remarks. “I understand what’s at stake, I know we can’t go into debt, but we’ve been having a lot of discussions. These are the concerns of the students and I see this as my responsibility to bring it to you guys.”

Roberts said one of his math teachers broke down the numbers with him and proposed cutting six, seven or eight teachers -- which is approximately what the four-period shift would have done -- but keeping the four-period day, which would essentially increase class sizes.

The growing budget gap

Lutz explained to the board how the district got into this predicament and why the referendum was pursued in the first place.

“The path that brought us here wasn’t irresponsible spending,” he said. “The remedy is to cut and cut and cut. That’s how we got here today.”

In a nod to his pre-referendum presentations, he gave a PowerPoint presentation titled, “Securing our financial future.”

He said the per-pupil formula of state funding has not kept up with inflation over the past 14 years.

“For the last 14 years, we have been going steadily backwards,” he said. “We are worse off than we were in 2007. That puts us in a real tough situation.”

“We have seen this coming,” Business Director Krisi Fenner said, noting that the district has been cutting into its fund balance for the past three years, hence the proposal of the referendum, pre-pandemic. “The pandemic hit, and we lost 280 students, which equates to 2.8 million dollars in revenue. This has created a perfect storm, which has accelerated us to need to create large reductions to avoid statutory operating debt. That’s how we got here.”

The district's 280 student enrollment loss since COVID-19, will also negatively affect the district’s per-pupil funding, unless the state passes hold harmless legislation, which would fund districts at last year’s enrollment numbers.

“We don’t know at this point if they will be back,” Fenner said of the students. “But we are hopeful they will come back.”

Board members also inquired about proposing another referendum vote. Fenner said there is a possible date for a special election in May, August or November, but that hosting an election not in conjunction with the county would result in much higher costs.

“All of those responsibilities would fall on us,” Fenner said. “I believe it is cumbersome and expensive, but it has been done in the past.”

If the board were to pursue another operating referendum, and it were to pass, the funds wouldn’t be accessible to the district until the 2022-23 school year.

“We would still need to make heavy reductions to avoid that negative balance in the 2021-22 school year,” Fenner said.

Lutz seemingly pushed back on community members sentiments that they didn’t know what was at stake when voting for the referendum -- something that has been expressed over social media for the last few days -- by showing a presentation slide from his pre-referendum presentation with the title “What if the operating levy doesn’t pass?”

He went down the potential answers one by one, settling on cutting costs as one of the only viable solutions.

“The mandate from our community is to look at other options,” Lutz said.

He listed potential areas for reductions as: cutting activities, closing a school or schools, increasing class sizes, reconstructing grade structures, reducing course offerings, reducing student supports, salary freezes, increasing activity fees, reductions in teaching and non-certified staff, reductions in administration staff, delaying the purchases of buses and delaying capital projects.

“Whatever we come up with, we’re not going to like,” said Board Member Sarah Young.

Typical of the first meeting of the year, the agenda was heavy. The board also heard an update from the proposed permanent online learning option team, a COVID-19 status update, conducted annual board business and heard a financial audit and projection.

This story will be updated.