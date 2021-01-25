BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University’s Honors Program will host a lecture series from Jan. 26 through April 28.

The series is hosted by the Bemidji State Honors Council, an advisory group to the honors program composed of 12 faculty members representing each of the university’s colleges. Student representatives are also elected to the council by their cohorts for one-year terms, a release said.

The following programs will be held via Zoom as part of the lecture series:

Sarah Faust, senior criminal justice student in the honors program from St. Cloud will present “Cause and Consequences of Correctional Officer Stress and Suggested Interventions,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan.26.

Debbie Guelda, professor of biology will present “Dam Nation,” at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Hilary Lowery, assistant professor of music will present “Conjuring the Numinous in Music,” at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Anna Carlson, assistant professor of environmental science, Jordan Lutz, sustainability project manager, and Andrew Miller, Minnesota GreenCorps member will present “Building Community Resilience: Leveraging Nvivo Software to Manage Diverse Qualitative Data,” at 6 p.m. on April 1.

Dan Allosso, assistant professor of history will present “Hybrid-Flexible Teaching, COVID, and the Changing Landscape of Higher Ed,” at 6 p.m. on April 19.

Miriam Webber, assistant professor of music will present “Silent Voices: Women Composers in Their Own Words,” at 6 p.m. on April 28.

All presentations will be held virtually over Zoom and are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.bemidjistate.edu/academics/honors for links to the lectures.

For more information, contact Season Ellison at (218) 755-3355 or sellison@bemidjistate.edu.