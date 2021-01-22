Local students named to RLNC fall honors list

RED LAKE -- Area students were recently named to the honors list at Red Lake Nation College for the fall 2020 semester.

The following students were named to the president's list for maintaining a GPA of at least 3.7 while completing at least 12 credits: Salena Beasley, Karlii Cobenais, Terin Cobenais, Michael Iceman, Shanise Rosebear, Robin Roy, Alyssa Webster, Noelle Zeller, Shelby Zeller and Jessica Brummond.

The following students were named to the dean's list for maintaining a GPA of 3.0-3.69 while completing at least 12 credits: DShel Bailey, Cherai Clark, Whitney Defoe, Kyleigh Defoe-Graves, AnnMarie English, Reyna Gonzalez-Rivera, Dennis King, Sandi King, Bryann Lussier, Mariah Martin, Crystal May-Prentice, Kristin Roberts, Raven Roberts, Shawn Stately and Guadelupe Ybarra.

Blomberg and Dobie named to UW-River Falls dean's list

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Ashdyn Blomberg and Claire Dobie of Bemidji were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 during the fall 2020 semester.

Littlewolf named to College of St. Scholastica dean's list

DULUTH -- Amayah Littlewolf of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the College of St. Scholastica's for achieving a GPA of 3.75 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Bakke named to ICC fall dean's list

GRAND RAPIDS -- Savannah Bakke of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Itasca Community College for achieving a GPA of 3.50 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Area students named to NCTC president's list

THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The following area students were recently named to the president's list at Northland Community and Technical College for achieving a GPA of 3.75 to 4.0 during the fall 2020 semester.

Bagley: Camryn Cooper, Cherie Keith and Aubrey Preston.

Bemidji: Grace Adams, Marci Mrazek, Jolie Schummer and Heath Williams.

Clearbrook: Jackie Lynn Taflin.

Fosston: Amanda Gustafson and Mary Olson.

McCrory named to Dakota State fall honor's list

MADISON, S.D. -- Brockton McCrory of Bemidji was recently named to Dakota State's honor's list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0 during the fall 2020 semester.

Local students named to GAC's fall dean's list

SAINT PETER -- Abigail Yartz of Bemidji and Carley Swanson-Garro of Laporte were recently named to Gustavus Adolphus College's dean's list for achieving a GPA of 3.7 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Area students named to NDSU's fall dean's list

Fargo, N.D. -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University for achieving a GPA of 3.50 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2020 semester.

Bagley: Cori Bonik, Aleah Nelson and Jacob Scherzer.

Bemidji: Rose Dobie, Meray Eichstadt, Zoey Erickson, Nick Giles, Mia Haugan, Alicia Iverson, Kolbie Kapaun, Tessa Large, Anna Lund, Makayla Meldahl, James Palmer, Cody Rieger, Tyler Rieger, McKenna Shanfeld, Kenna Solberg, Sean Susmilch, Carly Vraa, Jared Young and Amber Younggren.

Fosston: Katlyn Balstad and Sydney Balstad.

Laporte: Matthew Koring, Anikka Takkunen, Gabrielle Takkunen and Lacey Yepma.

Puposky: Victoria Roy.

Shevlin: Shannon McBride.

Local students named to Oak Hills dean's list

BEMIDJI -- The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at Oak Hills Christian College for achieving a GPA of 3.50 or higher well completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2020 semester.

Bagley: Dahlton Hastings.

Bemidji: Adair Case, Kristine Fleming, Mark Little Elk, Lynn Kruse and Magdalena Maixner.

Laporte: David Blacksmith and Caleb Schmidt.