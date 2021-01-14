Colligan named to UW-Superior's dean's list

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Brylee Colligan of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for achieving a GPA of at least a 3.5 during the fall 2020 semester.

Cass Lake students named to president's list at BJU

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Katie Nelson and Andrew Nelson of Cass Lake were recently named to the president's list at Bob Jones University in Greensville, S.C. for achieving a GPA of at least a 3.75 during the fall 2020 semester.

Bemidji students named to Minnesota State honors list

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. -- The following Bemidji students were recently named to the honors list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls for achieving a GPA of 3.50 to 4.0 during the fall 2020 semester: Drew Boen, Marquel Crawford, Morgan Hadrava, Paige Headlee and Eduardo Mancilla.

Area students named to CLC's honors list

BRAINERD -- Area students were recently named to the honors list at Central Lakes College in Brainerd for achieving a GPA of 3.75 to 4.0 during the fall 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Jadyn Cripe-Williams, Samantha Melberg and Daniel Roberts.

Laporte: Joshua Schueller.

Wilton: Marie Current.

Fuhrman named to dean's list at University of Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Carly Fuhrman of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Jamestown for achieving a GPA of 3.50 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

McCollum named to HSB's dean's list

SAINT PAUL -- Sarah McCollum of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Hamline School of Business in Saint Paul for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Warrick named to Hamline University dean's list

SAINT PAUL -- Sophie Warrick of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Hamline University College of Liberal Arts for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Holm graduates from Graceland University

LAMONI, Iowa -- Trina Holm of Bemidji recently graduated from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, with a Master of Science degree in nursing.

Kircher, Martinson named to ATCC's dean's list



ALEXANDRIA -- Benjamin Kircher and Kiah Martinson of Bemidji were recently named to the dean's list at Alexandria Technical and Community College for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Area students named to MSU's dean's list

MOORHEAD -- Area students were recently named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University-Moorhead for achieving a GPA of 3.25 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Akeley: Erin Tooker.

Bagley: Celena Goldie.

Bemidji: Nora Abrahamson, Joshua Bauer, Ryan Bieberdorf, Sierra Branson, Ashley Hofstad, Amanda Huewe, Madeline Kuechenmeister, Sydney Kurtzweg, Rachael Posner, Nathan Snell, Luke Staples, Elizabeth Thompson and Alexander Vollen.

Blackduck: Jada Landis and Brittany Martin.

Laporte: Hayley Hackbarth.

Shevlin: Madison Abarr and Payton Hinrichs.

Gilbertson named to LATC's president's list

WATERTOWN, S.D. -- Joshua Gilbertson of Bemidji was recently named to the president's list at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, S.D. for achieving a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0 during the fall 2020 semester.

Sayer named to high honors at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- Clark Sayer of Lake George recently received high honors at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for achieving a GPA of 4.0 during the fall 2020 semester.