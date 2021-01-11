BEMIDJI -- Area colleges welcomed their students back for spring classes on Monday, although many did so from afar.

The Bemidji State University campus was eerily quiet on the morning of Jan. 11. Handfuls of mask-clad students meandered through the campus. Spray bottles of sanitizer and wipes rested on top of tables in common spaces. Lakeside dining cafeteria stations sat empty. Signs affixed to doors read “closed to the public.”

As of Jan. 10, BSU is under an “orange” level of COVID-19 precautions -- meaning BSU’s academic buildings are closed to the public, only accessible to students and faculty via keycard. All non-academic, in-person events and activities will continue to be delivered virtually until at least Feb. 1, according to BSU’s website.

During a welcome video for Northwest Technical College students, BSU and NTC President Faith Hensrud greeted new students to the technical college with hope for a better spring than the last -- “We are very interested in keeping you both healthy and safe,” she said. “We’re all here to support you, to see you walk across the stage getting your diploma, certificate or degree at a very close point in the future.”

Oak Hills Christian College and Leech Lake Tribal College also began spring courses on Jan. 11. Red Lake Nation College students go back to class on Jan. 19.