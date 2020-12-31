BEMIDJI -- The White Earth Tribal and Community College has entered into an articulation agreement with Bemidji State University, which will allow students the opportunity to be dually admitted in both schools.

According to a release from WETCC, students who attend WETCC will have the opportunity to be admitted into the university as a junior after completing an associate’s degree at WETCC, opening the door for students to easily transfer to a four-year college or university.

Agreements were also signed between WETCC and Metropolitan State University, Minnesota State University Mankato, Minnesota State University Moorhead, Southwest Minnesota State University, St. Cloud State University, and Winona State University, all of which are institutions within the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

“We thank Chancellor Devinder Malhotra and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Ron Anderson for the efforts made to bridge the divide between our colleges and make the transition to the Minnesota University system seamless for our students,” said WETCC President Lorna LaGue in the release.

WETCC is a two-year institution located in Mahnomen, Minn., and is dedicated to academic excellence grounded in Anishinaabe culture, values, and traditions.