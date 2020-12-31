Loewe named to Wartburg's fall dean's list

WAVERLY, Iowa -- Trevor Loewe of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Wartburg College for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in at least four course credits during the fall 2020 semester.

Ireland graduates from UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Matthew Ireland of Bemidji was among graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration Dec. 19. Ireland earned a Master of Engineering Management degree from the Office of Graduate Studies.

Bjerke named to MSOE's dean's list

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Shelby Bjerke of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the Milwaukee School of Engineering for achieving a GPA of 3.20 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.