The Minnesota Association of Townships recently announced the kick-off of its scholarship program for high school juniors residing in any type of community -- township or otherwise.

Five scholarships for $2,000 will be awarded to high school juniors who write an essay on the topic of land use.

“Townships are proud to offer the scholarship program, and encourage as many high school juniors as possible to apply, whether they are from the largest cities or from smaller rural areas,” said MAT Executive Director David Hann in a release regarding the program. “We know the MAT Scholarship Program has made a real difference for our recipients in furthering their education. It is also an opportunity for learning about township government, which embody the values of 'grassroots government' where local citizens directly participate.”

MAT officials hope the scholarship program will bring to light the prevalence of townships within the state. There are approximately 914,174 township residents in 1,781 townships in Minnesota.

Since its inception in 2001, the MAT Scholarship Program has had more than 2,000 submissions and 87 winners, the release said.

All students currently enrolled in eleventh grade and attending a Minnesota public, private, parochial or home school, are eligible to apply for this program.

Applicants should submit a written essay using critical thinking on the topic of land use by May 1, 2021. Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and will be notified by Sept. 1. Those selected will also be invited to attend MAT’s annual conference in St. Cloud in Sept. 2021.

For more information and application details, call the MAT offices at (800) 228-0296 or visit www.mntownships.org.