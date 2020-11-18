BEMIDJI -- Due to a rising number of staff members out quarantining at the secondary level and the desire to exercise additional caution, Bemidji Area Schools will shift to distance learning at the middle and high school levels following Thanksgiving weekend.

Secondary students will have their final day of hybrid classes on Friday, Nov. 20, then no classes during the week of Thanksgiving, to allow teachers time to prepare for the transition. Distance learning for all middle and high school students will begin Monday, Nov. 30.

Elementary students will remain with in-person learning, however, a plan is in place for elementary students to shift to distance learning beginning Jan. 4 -- the end of the district’s winter break -- depending on the current Beltrami County case numbers.

A final determination regarding the instructional model for preschool and elementary students when school resumes on Jan. 4, 2021, will be made and communicated to all staff, families and students no later than Wednesday, Dec. 30.

