Seniors Michael Dickinson and Hannah Alexander are Bemidji High School's 2020 homecoming king and queen.

After the uncertainty surrounding the status of Bemidji High School’s homecoming this year, it seems it went off without a hitch.

Mask clad royalty -- with the exception of the Lumberjack mascot whose smile remained unconcealed -- processed through the Bemidji High School gymnasium in formal wear, despite the lack of spectators. Traditionally, the homecoming court in Bemidji is announced at a pep fest.

While the reveal was filmed last week, its outcome was kept under wraps until this Thursday, Nov. 5, when it was broadcast via Lumberjack Live -- the BHS student broadcasting organization.

The royalty participated in the "toilet paper toss" game, seemingly to spit in the face of the great coronavirus toilet paper shortage of March 2020. Seniors won the event by a landslide.

BHS Student Council Advisor Paula Lind said some positives came out of this year’s non-traditional, two-week homecoming celebration. She said due to the efficiency of voting online for homecoming royalty, voting may be continued this way for years to come.

Perhaps the same could be said for the virtual homecoming pep fest.

The Bemidji High School homecoming royalty will be presented at the home football game against Alexandria on Nov. 6.

The video of the royalty reveal can be viewed on the Lumberjack Live YouTube channel.