BEMIDJI -- The adults thought this would be the year without a homecoming. The students thought otherwise.

Bemidji High School students celebrated homecoming this week -- and will next week, too.

“The kids wanted it, they’re like, ‘We want to call it homecoming even if it’s completely different,’ they wanted as much as they could, knowing the restrictions,” said Paula Lind, Bemidji High School’s student council adviser. “Because we have weeks on, weeks off with students we have to -- or get to -- do it for two weeks.”

As with most things in 2020, it doesn’t look quite the same. There are no pep fests, no traditional coronations. There will be a home football game on Nov. 6 against Alexandria, but the number of spectators are limited.

Dress up days, as it turns out, are easy to do safely. Themes were chosen by the student council with students participating in Formal Day and Color Day on Monday and Tuesday of both weeks.

On Wednesday, which is a distance learning day throughout the district, students participate in pajama day from the comfort of their homes, then back to school for Decade Day on Thursday -- and as is tradition -- Spirit Day on Friday.

For future events, Lind said she hopes to get the word out sooner, which can be tricky with students on rotating schedules or at home. She said a modified “Snow Week” is in the works for later this school year.

Usually, homecoming in Bemidji takes place at the end of September, but due to the hybrid schedule, the football schedule, and additional planning, it is later this year.

Ordinarily, homecoming royalty is announced via a pep fest. This year, it’ll be revealed via a broadcast that was filmed on Oct. 28, but for now, only the winners know who the BHS royalty will be. Students and the public will learn when the broadcast airs on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The royalty reveal can be viewed on the Lumberjack Live YouTube Channel as well as the BHS Facebook page and Instagram.