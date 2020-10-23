Local students receive NTC scholarships

BEMIDJI -- Northwest Technical College recently awarded 45 local students pursuing high demand careers with Workforce Development Scholarships totaling $112,500.

The WDS program offers $2,500 scholarships to students who enroll in programs leading to high demand occupations in health care services, advanced manufacturing, information technology, transportation, early childhood education or agriculture.

Area students include:

Bemidji: Lauren Blomberg, Michelle Dudley, Anna Garrigan, Rachel Harris, Nicole Jaranson, Kody Kohlhoff, Samuel Lalone, Keegan Meagher, Hyunkyung Park, Lorrie Prickett, Stephanie Schurman, Brandon Strelow, Roy Strelow and Danica Swanson.

Laporte: Kaitlyn White.

Pennington: Brent Babineau and Jerrica Headbird.

Puposky: Jade Frenzel.