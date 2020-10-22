BEMIDJI -- Recent graduates from Bemidji State University’s department of nursing have earned the highest recorded pass rates since 2012 on the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses, according to a recent release from BSU.

Currently, all 2020 nursing graduates have completed their first attempt at the NCLEX-RN exam. Third-quarter pass rates were 100%, bringing the year’s average on first-time pass rates to 94%.

The NCLEX-RN exam is a national standardized test that every state regulatory board uses to determine if a candidate is ready to enter into professional nursing practice in the United States, the release said.



Than “Alan” Htaik Lwin, a 2005 BSU graduate and 2019 Young Alumni Award recipient, donated approximately $130 to each of the 49 recently-graduated registered nursing students to cover exam fees.

“This thoughtful and generous donor, after seeing what nurses are doing in this time of a global health pandemic, is honoring those ready to enter the field of nursing and thereby making an impact on the future of nursing. This is a gift that will positively impact the health of our communities,” Dr. Marci Maple, chair of the nursing department, said in the release.

Lwin was an international student at BSU and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Following graduation, he returned to his home country of Myanmar and is currently the CEO of Proven Group of Companies.

“I sincerely hope my gift will help both BSU and the nursing students to get them ready to assist the community of Bemidji,” Lwin said in the release. “I am so honored to be part of the program.”