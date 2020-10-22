BEMIDJI -- Northwest Technical College will host a series of on-campus recruitment events Oct. 27 through Nov. 10, and an additional information session will be held virtually on Nov. 19.

Prospective students interested in attending NTC can arrive anytime during the event timeframe and interact directly with representatives from admissions, financial aid, student services, administration and faculty, a release said. Campus tours may be provided if desired.

Recruitment days are:

Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. for HVAC/plumbing and CREF.

Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. for auto, electrical and manufacturing technology.

Nov. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. for business and accounting.

Nov. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. for a general open house for all programs.

Nov. 19, from 3 to 4 p.m. for a virtual information session for all programs.

For more information, email Charles Abbott at charles.abbot@ntcmn.edu.