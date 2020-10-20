During a special meeting of the Voyageurs School Board held Monday, it was determined that due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 in the community, the school will switch back to a full-time online learning model starting this Thursday, Oct. 22., according to a letter posted on Facebook from Voyageurs School Director Scott Anderson.

Oct. 20 will be the final in-person day of school for Voyageurs students. No school will be in session Wednesday, Oct. 21, to allow educators time to transition to the new model.

During the new model, class times and expectations will remain the same, Anderson said, with the exception of Wednesdays, which will operate on a shortened schedule.

“We will review the learning model again at the Nov. 9 board meeting,” Anderson wrote. “We're hoping that the local COVID numbers will start to go down at that point and we will be able to have the kids come back into the building.”

This decision does not align with the Bemidji Area Schools district decision to wait it out for now, which is backed by advice from Sanford Health and Beltrami Public Health due to lack of community spread within schools.

“I know this is very short notice,” Anderson wrote to families. “We are making this decision to be proactive and provide a smooth transition rather than having to react to a potential situation. So far, our methods to help make our school safe have been highly successful which has always been our number one priority. Please continue to do all that you can to keep our community safe. This will help us bring our students back into our school where we want them to be.”