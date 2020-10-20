ST. PAUL — The Regent Candidate Advisory Council is accepting applications for four positions open on the University of Minnesota Board of Regents in 2021.

The positions to be filled are from Minnesota’s 1st, 4th, 6th and 7th congressional districts. The application deadline is Dec. 4.

Regents are unpaid volunteers who serve six-year, staggered terms. Four of the 12 Regent seats are open for election every two years.

According to council chair Dan Wolter, ideal candidates will have a deep interest in higher education and an understanding of the role of the University of Minnesota as a major land grant and research institution. They will have experience and a willingness to learn about governance and oversight of large complex institutions, a strong sense of fairness and appreciation for diversity, good listening skills and an awareness of the importance of the university’s education mission in challenging economic times.

Application materials are available at www.rcac.leg.mn.