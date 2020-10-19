BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight, the final scheduled meeting before Election Day.

The board will hear COVID-19 situation updates from Sanford Health and County Public Health.

The board will also adopt a new Title IX Sex Non-discrimination Policy, grievance procedure and process, based on new regulations, which went into effect on Aug. 14, and are the first Title IX regulations applicable to sexual harassment, including complaints by both school district students and employees.

Only 15 days out from Election Day, the referendum on the ballot will likely be a looming topic as well.

Other things on the agenda of note:

The board will address a request to install signage at the new Bemidji Community Arena

The board will hear a class size report. Classes over recommended capacity are present in Bemidji High School, and two distance-learning elementary classes.

Assurance of compliance with state and federal laws prohibiting discrimination.

The board will hear an Indian Education Program update.

The school board meeting can be viewed live at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 19, on the school board's YouTube channel. The videos are archived and can also be viewed later on.