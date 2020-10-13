BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University was recently selected as one of four institutions within the Minnesota State System of Colleges and Universities to pilot a $580,000 grant program to design comprehensive student support programs and improve completion rates, specifically in underrepresented student populations.

Titled, "Scaling Up College Completion Efforts for Student Success," the program is funded through a partnership between the Minnesota System of Colleges and Universities and MDRC, a release said.

Dispersed over a three-year period, the funding will build BSU’s current Beaver Success Coach program to support proactive advising, student awards and the consolidation of existing campus, system or state resources.

The success program model is currently being implemented in four states -- Ohio, Indiana, California and New Jersey -- and begins during fall 2020.

In line with the approximate project timeline, beginning fall 2021 Bemidji State will begin implementing small-scale success programming to a cohort of at least 100 students, with new cohorts beginning each fall until 2023.