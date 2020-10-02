Malkowski named to DMACC's president's list

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Michelle Malkowski of Bemidji was recently named to Des Moines Area Community College's president’s list for achieving a GPA of 4.0 during the summer 2020 semester.

Ambikar accepts new position at BSU

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University’s Rucha Ambikar, assistant professor of sociology and anthropology, has accepted the appointment as BSU’s Faculty Fellow for Inclusive Pedagogy and Curriculum.

Responsible for implementing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan’s curriculum-based or pedagogical elements, the fellowship is housed within BSU’s Center for Professional Development and works in conjunction with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.

Born and raised in India, Ambikar joined Bemidji State’s Department of Sociology in 2015 and has taught a variety of courses in anthropology, sociology and gender studies.

Ambikar’s appointment to this role began Sept. 2 and will continue through the summer of 2022.