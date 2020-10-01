BEMIDJI -- Scholars from Bemidji State University will headline the honor program’s upcoming fall Honors Council Lecture Series, with events set through November.

The Honors Council Lecture Series is hosted by the Bemidji State Honors Council, an advisory group to the honors program composed of 12 faculty members representing each of the university’s colleges, a release said. Student representatives are also elected to the council by their cohorts for one-year terms.

The series provides BSU faculty with a forum to share their expertise and the results of their research with the Bemidji community, the release said.

The following programs will be held virtually as part of the lecture series:

Sarah Cronin, assistant professor of psychology, will present “Missed Opportunity? College Counseling Service Models and Retention,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Rucha Ambikar, assistant professor of sociology and communication studies, will present “Women of Bollywood,” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Katie Peterson, associate professor of chemistry, and Lukas Szrot, assistant professor of sociology, will present “Inspiring Future Scientists Through Curriculum-Enhancing Outreach,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Christy Cook, assistant professor of nursing, will present “Modification and Implementation of a Clinical Practice Guideline for Neonates with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome: An Evidence-Based Practice Approach,” 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Season Ellison, assistant professor of history, will present “Performed Scholarship and the Town Too Tough to Die,” at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.



All Honors Council lectures will be held virtually and are open free to the public. Visit www.bemidjistate.edu/academics/honors for links to the lectures.

For more information, contact Season Ellison at (218) 755-3355 or sellison@bemidjistate.edu.