BEMIDJI -- Northwest Technical College recently named Paula DeMars as the hew institutional effectiveness and assessment coordinator as part of their ongoing effort to provide quality technical education to students and serve the Bemidji community, a release said.

DeMars will assist faculty in writing measurable learning outcomes to improve overall institutional effectiveness, as well as complete program reviews, track core ability assessments, make curriculum changes and gather evidence for the upcoming projects related to accreditation, the release said

Formerly a librarian at NTC, DeMars began her role on Sept. 14.