MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia College announced Thursday, Sept. 24, that starting in the fall of 2021 it is dropping its annual tuition price tag from $42,750 to $27,500, a $15,250 reduction.

The private college is also restructuring itself into three distinct schools, establishing a School of Art and Sciences and a School of Health Professions to join the existing Offutt School of Business to encompass all areas of the college.

At a Thursday morning, Sept. 24, news conference to unveil the changes, Concordia President William Craft said the college recently had its most successful fundraising year ever, which has helped the school make the new changes and offer new forms of assistance, which include scholarships based on grade-point averages and ACT scores.

Craft said because of the changes announced Thursday, families pondering what direction to take for their children's higher education future, including low-income families and individuals, should be confident "Concordia is fully possible for them."

Craft stressed that another factor making Concordia affordable is its guarantee that students will graduate in four years, and not five or six years which may happen at other institutions of higher learning.

Because of all of those factors, Craft said, "students will have less need to depend on loans."

Based on information provided by the school Thursday, the total cost for a student attending Concordia starting in the 2021-22 school year will be $37,216, including tuition, room and board and miscellaneous fees.

For fall 2021, Concordia has capped increases in out-of-pocket tuition costs for continuing students at $800.

For the academic years 2022-23 and 2023-24, tuition increases will be capped at no more than $1,000 a year, officials said.

Craft said highlights of the school's successful fundraising year include a $6 million gift for the Offutt School of Business and a $10 million gift — the school's largest single gift ever — to support student scholarship and faculty development in the sciences and math.

According to high school GPA-based scholarships unveiled Thursday, the following GPAs will correspond to the following scholarships: