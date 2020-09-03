BENA -- Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School staff celebrated the retirement of two of their veteran educators on Tuesday. Carol White served for 37 years at the school as an elementary teacher and an Ojibwe language teacher. Vera Cronin served students for 30 years as an elementary paraprofessional. They each received a plaque and a Pendleton Woolen Mills blanket.
The following staff members also received plaques for completing another five years of service at Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig:
- Ellen Adams - 40 years
- Priscilla Smith - 30 years
- Bruce White - 30 years
- Richard Armstrong - 20 years
- Maggie Goodwin - 20 years
- Ernie Johnson - 20 years
- Wanda Howard - 15 years
- Julitta GrayHawk - 15 years
- Ron Feltus - 10 years
- Geri Howard - 10 years
- George Jones - 5 years
- Casey Croaker - 5 years
- Chad Brown - 5 years
- Brian Barta - 5 years
- Cynthia Kuck - 5 years