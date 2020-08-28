FARGO — A spokeswoman for North Dakota State University confirmed Friday, Aug. 28, that the North Dakota Department of Health has asked two Greek houses on campus to quarantine.

The university released no further details about the situation but said the Department of Health determines if and why a fraternity or sorority must fully quarantine and noted that the state's department of health was the appropriate contact to release details about quarantine instructions.

A spokeswoman for the North Dakota Department of Health said the agency cannot speak to specific outbreaks.

A website that tracks COVID-19 cases on the NDSU campus indicated that as of Friday morning there had been 41 total confirmed positive cases (39 students and two employees) reported to school officials in the past two weeks.

The same website noted there are 56 students currently in quarantine in university housing.

It was not clear from the information how many of the 56 students under quarantine may have a connection to Greek organizations on campus.

Friday's numbers were up from Monday, Aug. 24, when NDSU reported that 15 total confirmed positive cases for coronavirus had been reported to the university in the prior two weeks.

As NDSU students returned to classes for a new school year on Monday, the dean of students asked those who attended weekend parties where COVID-19 safety measures were said to be lax to attend class remotely.

Dean of Students Casey Peterson made the request in a message sent to returning students, stating that according to the Fargo Police Department several parties had occurred on the previous weekend where people didn't take precautions necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and that the university was looking into whether students could be identified as participating.

If students could be identified as having participated, Peterson said in the message that they could be held accountable through the Code of Student Conduct.

"If you attended social gatherings like these, NDSU respectfully asks that you do not attend classes in-person this week and instead attend remotely," Peterson said in his note to students.