BEMIDJI -- Mask-clad students and faculty meandered through campus Monday as the first day of classes kicked off at Bemidji State.

Posters advertising March and April events still hung on many community bulletin boards, frozen in time.

Posters and flyers advertising spring events still hang on the community bulletin board in the entrance to the A.C Clark library on Aug. 24. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bystanders scanned QR codes affixed on every door to complete their mandatory online health screenings.

Health screening QR codes are in the door of all BSU campus buildings. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
A group of students complete online health screenings outside of the Gillett Wellness Center on Monday. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Though only a fraction of students are attending this fall’s classes in person, Bemidji State University’s campus looked a little bit livelier during the first day of classes on Monday.

Students walk behind the Hobson Memorial Union on Monday, the first day of classes at BSU. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Two students play basketball on Monday outside of Tamarack Hall at BSU. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Only 500 students are permitted to live in campus residence halls and approximately 13% of classes are being held in-person at BSU, with the rest being offered online or as hy-flex courses. Despite this, BSU and NTC’s campuses and public-facing buildings are open, provided those who enter wear masks and follow guidelines.