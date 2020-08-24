BEMIDJI -- Mask-clad students and faculty meandered through campus Monday as the first day of classes kicked off at Bemidji State.

Posters advertising March and April events still hung on many community bulletin boards, frozen in time.

Bystanders scanned QR codes affixed on every door to complete their mandatory online health screenings.

Though only a fraction of students are attending this fall’s classes in person, Bemidji State University’s campus looked a little bit livelier during the first day of classes on Monday.

Only 500 students are permitted to live in campus residence halls and approximately 13% of classes are being held in-person at BSU, with the rest being offered online or as hy-flex courses. Despite this, BSU and NTC’s campuses and public-facing buildings are open, provided those who enter wear masks and follow guidelines.