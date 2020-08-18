DULUTH — Halee and Mike Schlangen, of Duluth, never thought home schooling would be an option for them. Mike is a public school teacher, so it never entered their minds until about six years ago when their son, West, started kindergarten.

“In kindergarten, he wasn’t catching on with reading, and it was affecting his entire being,” Halee said, adding they later found out West is dyslexic. “He was acutely aware that he was behind the other 5-year-olds.”

After sitting in her son’s classroom, Halee said, they decided to pull West out of school after Christmas and finish the year at home with some help from local home-schooling organizations.

“We just never really looked back,” she said.

Halee also home-schools her 9-year-old daughter, Lula, who has never been to a public school, though Halee said both of her kids always have the option to go if they want. Lula declined the offer in kindergarten.

“She kind of heard all the hype around kindergarten but wasn’t sure, so I showed her when the bus would pick her up and when it would drop her off,” Halee said. “She asked how many hours it was, and I told her it was about seven hours, and she was, like, ‘No, I’m not leaving you for that long.’”

Halee said that this summer, she has been hearing from a lot of parents about the stressors of what school will look like this year during the pandemic, so she decided to start The Curious Homeschooler LLC to help.

“I have always been interested in helping people, whether it’s home-school or otherwise,” Halee said. “It seemed like there was a niche, and I could fill the role of a guidance person, showing people that it might be scary at first but it can be done.

“I really want to focus on getting people back to the relationships with their kids.”

When parents enlist her services, Halee first makes sure they know Minnesota's legal requirements. That includes notifying the student’s resident school district by submitting an initial registration form by Oct. 1, or within 15 days of withdrawing a child from public school.

The instructor can be a parent without any further qualification. If not the parent, the instructor must meet one of several criteria listed in state law: hold a valid Minnesota teaching license, be directly supervised by a person with a license, have completed a competency examination or hold a baccalaureate degree.

State law says the following subjects must be taught: reading, writing, literature, fine arts, math, science, social studies (history, geography, economics, government and citizenship), health and physical education. Parents decide the number of hours and annual schedule.

Students who are home-schooled still must take an achievement test each year. This can be done at home through an approved online source, or a paper packet may be requested through the mail. And each year, families fill out a letter of intent to continue with their local school district.

Halee said after going over the requirements, she talks about the myths of home schooling. One is that lessons must be done at home or sitting at a desk or kitchen table.

“Obviously, the pandemic has been different, but we’re often not home,” she said. “On a nice day, we’re out at state parks or with friends or we’re at museums or the library.”

Halee said the other big myth she likes to quash is that home-schooled children don’t get to socialize.

“It’s just a non-issue for home-schoolers — in the best of times, of course. There are different playgroups that we go to with kids of all ages,” Halee said. “The little kids are learning appropriate social behavior from the older kids, and the older kids invite the younger kids to play, and it’s kind of magical.”

Home schooling vs. online schools

Halee said she has gotten questions about online schools but isn’t able to answer many questions about them other than what online schools tend to be like.

“Generally, those kids are at their computers for six hours a day with a curriculum that is very structured, and that is not home schooling,” Halee said, adding that she would never deter anybody from doing what’s right for their family.

When home schooling, parents are in charge of a private school in their home. It's their responsibility to set their children's schedule and choose the lessons. When enrolling in an online school, parents keep the child at home, but those responsibilities are left to the school's teachers, just as with a brick-and-mortar school.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting schools this year, many parents have considered enrolling their children in an online school instead of sending them into a school building. Every school in Minnesota is required to offer a distance-learning option for the upcoming school year. Minnesota Department of Education Assistant Commissioner Daron Korte suggested parents talk to administrators at their child’s school before deciding to pull them out or enrolling them in an online school.

“We just encourage parents to make sure they’re having conversations with their local school districts before making these decisions because each child is unique and has individual needs,” Korte said. “With distance learning through the district, you’re still at home with your students, working through the curriculum and education, but you have all kinds of resources that come along with being a public school student.”

Many parents in the spring expressed disappointment with the curriculum that was given out during distance learning, but Korte said he wants parents to remember districts had only eight days to prepare and move from in-person learning to distance learning.

“Now they’ve had this entire summer to prepare for what distance learning really looks like,” Korte said. “So our hope is with the additional time and additional resources that have been provided, as well as funding through the CARES Act, that schools will really boost the quality of distance learning, which is again why we are suggesting parents talk to the school districts before making these decisions.”

Korte said for parents who are looking at online schools, the Department of Education has a list of approved online learning providers at education.mn.gov/MDE/fam/oll/004409.

Halee said she thinks parents should give home schooling a chance.

“It can really be an amazing thing for families and children,” she said. “The freedom to be able to go outside during the day, or read a book all day, or just follow your kids' interests or answer a question they have can be really amazing.”

To contact Halee and learn more about home schooling, email her at thecurioushomeschooler@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/thecurioushomeschooler.