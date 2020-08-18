BEMIDJI -- As the time neared 10 p.m. on Monday, the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education unanimously settled on a plan for school reopening after a couple of hours of heated discussion.

The consensus: elementary students will return in person while middle and high school students will follow a rotating hybrid learning schedule.

The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education wrestled with the tough choice for over two hours, but ultimately aligned their choice with Superintendent Tim Lutz’s suggestions and state guidelines.

There seemed to be some confusion among the board members as to what exactly the board was deciding, and allowed to decide. Under Beltrami County’s current case numbers, this choice is the least restrictive option allowed by the state.

“This is an agonizing decision. There is no part of this that’s easy,” board member Jeff Lind said. “There’s no perfect answer.”

Barring an increase in cases requiring a more restrictive model, this decision will hold indefinitely. While the board discussed setting a definitive time frame for the plan, they ultimately did not set one.

“We believe it would be more sensible and easier to start with a relatively open stance and then to morph into something more restrictive down the road,” Lutz said. He, however, cautioned, “We want to stay within the guidelines, if we go rogue, we could be in trouble."

Amended calendar

The board also elected to amend the school calendar, moving the school start date back from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14.

This was done to give teachers more time to prepare for the changes. A new last day of school has not yet been set. Since the school calendar has three extra days built in for snow days, only one of the four days taken from the beginning of the year would need to be made up, but with the uncertainty of what COVID-19 and winter may bring, the board didn’t opt to set anything in stone.

The discussion

During the meeting, the board teetered back and forth between electing hybrid learning for all students, and the mixed in-person, hybrid model they eventually landed on.

The hybrid model for all discussion was eventually quelled mostly due to child care and economic concerns.

“A hybrid model with the elementary kiddos -- from an elementary parent perspective -- is a hard pill to swallow,” board member Jeff Haack said, citing childcare concerns. Haack explained that from his point of view, though the hybrid model seems good on paper, families would be better off with one or the other, as the hybrid model would be more confusing for children and parents to adjust to.

Lind chimed in and said, “From the people I polled when I did my canvassing, hybrid was the least favorable model.”

From an economic standpoint, the choice -- if unpopular -- would likely also impact enrollment.

“Enrollment is going to impact us financially however we choose to act tonight,” said Krisi Fenner, director of Business Services. “If a family is not comfortable with in-person learning, or whatever model we go to, the family has the choice to decide what is right for their family, and that could be distance learning.”

This reminder seemed to sway the final decision.

Haack said he was worried about creating two classes of students: distance learning students and students following the district-wide model. Distance learning model students will likely be grouped by grade level and have one teacher exclusively teaching online per grade.

School board member Ann Long Voelkner initially advocated for a hybrid-for-all model but eventually withdrew her motion.

The two student representatives, Abigail Elquist and Joel Roberts, advocated for hybrid learning on their own behalf.

Their input took a more day-to-day look at the potential scenarios. While board members asked about more big picture and conceptual questions -- economic concerns, enrollment, health and safety -- the student representatives asked about the status of checking out library books, homecoming festivities, band and choir.

Later in the meeting, the board also approved a face-covering policy which would be enforced like the dress code.

Advice from Sanford Health

David Wilcox, a doctor practicing family medicine at Sanford Bemidji, gave a presentation titled “Facts Over Fear” to board members ahead of their decision.

He laid out the timeline of typical COVID-19 symptoms and numbers in Bemidji so far. He explained patients are infectious from days two to 14, likely being at their most infectious when symptoms peak, on average around day six.

He encouraged students and families to get flu shots, so there is less risk of confusing COVID-19 symptoms with the flu.

Wilcox explained the difference between isolation and quarantine and said regardless of a negative test, those who have been exposed to COVID-19 must quarantine a full 14 days.

“You can’t test your way out of quarantine and you can’t test your way out of being sick,” he said.

Wilcox addressed board member questions about the status of choir, band and gym.

“Those are all issues where you’re expiring more air than usual and doing it with force,” he said. “You would have to enforce the social distancing considerably.”

He said not to necessarily expect a peak on Labor Day, but a prolonged dull threat of COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.

“We will have to live with COVID for months and months,” he concluded.

Meeting response

The meeting’s discussion received much more attention than past school board meetings. Around 450 people watched the decision live, and at the time of publishing, a total of 3,060 had viewed the recording on YouTube. Based on social media discussion, the decision seems to have resulted in a mixed response.

