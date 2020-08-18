BEMIDJI -- As the hour neared 10 p.m., the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education unanimously settled on a plan for school reopening after a couple of hours of heated discussion.

The consensus: elementary students will return in person while middle and high school students will follow a rotating hybrid learning schedule.

Under Beltrami County’s current case numbers, this choice is the least restrictive option allowed by the state.

The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education wrestled with the tough choice for over two hours, but ultimately aligned their choice with Superintendent Tim Lutz’s suggestions and state guidelines.

“This is an agonizing decision. There is no part of this that’s easy,” Board member Jeff Lind said. “There’s no perfect answer.”

Barring an increase in cases requiring a more restrictive model, this decision will hold indefinitely. While the board discussed setting a definitive time-frame for the plan, as of the time of publishing, around 3.5 hours into the meeting, they had not elected one.

“We believe it would be more sensible and easier to start with a relatively open stance and then to morph into something more restrictive down the road,” Lutz said. He however cautioned, “We want to stay within the guidelines, if we go rogue, we could be in trouble.”

School in Bemidji may also begin a week later than planned, as board members expressed their support for moving the start date from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, but a vote had not yet been taken at the time of publishing.

Around 450 people watched the decision live.

Watch the discussion here:

This story will be updated.