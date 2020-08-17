BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

The board will adopt a base learning model for the 2020-2021 school year and tackle other much-anticipated COVID-19 related matters.

The board will also vote on whether to revoke the existing referendum revenue authority and replace it with a new referendum revenue authorization. If the board votes to do so, the referendum will be put on the November ballot for Bemidji residents to weigh in on.

Other things on the agenda of note:

The board will hear a Sanford Health Presentation from Dr. David Wilcox.

The board will vote on COVID-19 face-covering policies.

The board will vote to allow changes regarding transportation for extracurricular and co-curricular activities due to COVID-19, allowing for more parents to drive students to and from activities.

Tune in to watch the school board meeting live online at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 17. The videos are archived and can also be viewed later on.