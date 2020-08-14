BEMIDJI -- Two newcomers and two incumbents will compete for three open Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education seats in November.

Current board members Jeff Haack and Ann Long Voelker will run to retain their seats. Board Chairman John Gonzalez has said he will not seek reelection.

Two challengers -- Wenona Kingbird and Gabriel Warren -- have filed to put their names on this year’s ballot.

Warren is an assistant professor of business administration at Bemidji State University. He is originally from Alabama and has lived in Bemidji since 2017.

He has two children in the Bemidji School district, one in elementary school and one at Bemidji Middle School.

“Being a parent, I’ve always tried to be as involved as I could,” he said. “I would like to try to use my voice to serve as a voice for other members of the community who may be a part of a marginalized group. If I’m able to share my voice and provide a perspective that may be different than the majority, I would love to do so.”

Aside from COVID-19, the largest issue he sees for the district is the equity gap between students.

If elected, Warren said he wanted to address two main things in office: trying to close the equity gap within the schools and making sure schools are safe environments.

“I think that’s going to continue to be a challenge, just finding ways to make sure that all students have equal opportunity to be able to learn and to grow and to have a good education,” he said. He is in support of the proposed operating referendum, he added. This is his first time running for public office.

Kingbird has been a child abuse prevention coordinator at the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe's family preservation program for about five years. She formerly worked as an early childhood teacher, and comes from a large family of educators.

She is from Bemidji, and attended Central Elementary, Bemidji Middle School and Bemidji High School, and two of her children did as well. She became interested in becoming involved with education decision making as her children became older.

“I’ve always been surrounded by educators my whole life, and I taught for a good three to four years,” she said. “I volunteered as much as I could when my children were in school. And I just thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to look at being more involved with the decision-making process -- testing curriculum, referendums, that stuff started to interest me more.'”

The largest issues facing the district are class sizes, retention and COVID-19, she said, and fears these issues will loom larger in the context of the pandemic.

She is in support of the proposed operating referendum, she added. Kingbird ran for a board position once before in 2018.

The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education has six members who serve four-year terms. All four candidates are vying for at-large seats and will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.