BEMIDJI -- College students are beginning to trickle back to Bemidji for a fall semester that will look different than any other. Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College President Faith Hensrud recently addressed some more of the changes in place for this fall.

Enrollment numbers

BSU and NTC’s enrollment numbers were anticipated to be down this fall regardless of the COVID-19 situation. Hensrud said BSU is down about 6.5% and NTC is down 12.9%. Officials estimated about 25 students who were accepted at BSU opted to defer their enrollment due to COVID-19 changes.

Physically on campus, there will also be fewer students. Only 500 are being permitted to live in on-campus residence halls compared to an average year of 1,300-1,100 students.

Approximately 13% of classes are being held in-person at BSU, with the rest being offered online or as hy-flex courses. NTC will likely look a little livelier on campus, because 35% of courses there will be in-person, due to the hands-on nature of many of NTC’s degree programs.

“When you think of the face-to-face classes, it’s really those that are necessary to be delivered face-to-face, so if you think about your science labs at BSU and you think about your music lessons, those are difficult to do in an online format,” Hensrud said. “It’s difficult to learn how to become a plumber or an electrician if you don’t have hands-on experiences while you’re doing that.”

Move-in and freshman orientation

Instead of the chaotic few hours typical of residence hall move-in, this year will be spaced out to ensure social distancing. Staggered ‘drop and go’ move-in to BSU’s residence halls started Aug. 13, and will continue through Aug 15. Early move-in will occur between Aug. 15 and Aug. 20.

What is ordinarily a busy weekend full of getting to know the campus and making new friends, this year, new student orientation will primarily take place online, with break-out small groups, to ensure safety and keep the students who are not physically in Bemidji involved.

Campus regulations

BSU and NTC will require masks in classrooms and other campus buildings in the fall. It seems easier to list the places on campus where masks aren’t required -- students and faculty do not need to cover up if they are alone in their dorm rooms or offices, actively eating or drinking, or outside in a socially distant setting.

Public-facing buildings, like the admissions office, library and the Hobson Memorial Union, will be open, but will have limited entry points. Classroom buildings and residence halls will be limited to students and faculty access via key card.

All visitors to campus will be required to complete an online health screening daily prior to entering campus, which will determine whether or not they are medically cleared to do so.

“It’s something we’re not only asking of our employees or of our students but for anyone who comes onto one of our campuses any single day,” Hensrud said.

COVID-19 testing

Currently, students can visit the health center to receive a COVID-19 test.

“Through our Student Health and Counseling Center, we do have the ability to administer the test but it is sent elsewhere because we obviously don't have the capacity for completing the testing process here,” Hensrud said. “The thing that would change that is if we have an outbreak on campus then the Minnesota Department of Health would likely come in and support testing if we had to do some more expansive and mass testing.”

BSU has space available for students who live on campus and need to quarantine or self-isolate.

Classes begin Monday, Aug. 24.