Bannor named to St. Cloud Tech's president's list

ST. CLOUD -- Brooke Bannor of Laporte was recently named to the president's list at St. Cloud Technical and Community College for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 during the spring 2020 semester.

Local students graduate from College of St. Scholastica

DULUTH -- The following area students recently graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.

Bemidji: Jordan Mills graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and Sydney Slagter graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

Cass Lake: Kali Sullivan graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.