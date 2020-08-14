Bannor named to St. Cloud Tech's president's list
ST. CLOUD -- Brooke Bannor of Laporte was recently named to the president's list at St. Cloud Technical and Community College for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 during the spring 2020 semester.
Local students graduate from College of St. Scholastica
DULUTH -- The following area students recently graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
Bemidji: Jordan Mills graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and Sydney Slagter graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Cass Lake: Kali Sullivan graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.