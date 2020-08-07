The Red Lake School Board voted unanimously to proceed with distance learning only for the first quarter of the upcoming school year during a special meeting held on Aug 5.

The board meeting, which is usually sparsely attended Superintendent Mindy Crowley said, had between 20 and 30 attendees, a large portion of which were parents nervous about the idea of sending their children back to school.

“Each one of them that spoke said, ‘We’re nervous about this, we want our kids to be safe,’” Crowley said.

The district will start the year on Sept. 8 with distance learning and continue until at least the end of the first quarter, which is usually early in November.

“We will go with distance learning for the first quarter, we will reevaluate at mid-quarter time, and keep collecting the data as we go,” Crowley said. “We’ll be keeping tabs on what happens in other districts and what happens with our numbers.”

Going distance-learning-only makes the distribution of internet-capable devices even more critical. School Board Chair Chris Jourdain mentioned in a Facebook post that students in kindergarten through third grade will receive iPads, and those in fourth grade through high school will receive laptops.

Jourdain mentioned in his post that while the school district will do everything possible to help students, families will need to step up as well.

“The school district can push the information out there, and equip each kid with a device. Homes need to be able to receive it and ensure the work is being done,” he said. “We realize last spring’s experience with it may not have worked for everyone, as we were kind of thrown into the fire and didn’t have any previous scenarios to go off of.”

It is not yet clear how distance learning will look in Red Lake this fall. The district has open ears for public and parent input on the academic programming design for the fall. Those who have suggestions should email planinput.community@redlake.k12.mn.us .

St. Mary’s Mission School in Red Lake has not yet announced a decision for the fall, but in a Facebook post earlier this week, indicated the school hoped to begin in-person.

“Because of our small class sizes, the commitment to education of our families, and guidance with other Catholic schools in the state, we feel we could offer face-to-face learning for our students,” Principal Mike Hougen wrote. “We will also have a distance learning model for any family who does not feel comfortable returning to school face to face.”

Superintendent Crowley said a return to in-person learning would be difficult for St. Mary’s as the school systems share transportation.

“It would be difficult for them to go in-person because we do their bussing,” Crowley explained. “That might create an issue. We’ll work with them.”