BEMIDJI -- Anyone entering the Bemidji State University or Northwest Technical College campuses must complete a daily online health screening, and be able to provide proof of this upon request, the university announced on Thursday.

Beginning Aug. 10, all visitors to campus -- including faculty, staff, administrators, employees and students -- will be required to complete the self-assessment survey each day before visiting either the BSU or NTC campuses, according to the university announcement.

The surveys require visitors indicate any symptoms they might be experiencing and whether or not they may have come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Once completed, the screening tool determines if a person is cleared to visit campus. Those cleared to visit campus will receive an email from the survey tool, and once on campus should be prepared to produce this email if requested to do so, the announcement said.

The online health screening tool is part of a system-wide initiative by the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities and is being implemented at each of the system’s 37 colleges and universities.

If a person wants to visit both BSU and NTC campuses on the same day, only one survey needs to be completed. It includes an option to receive clearance to visit both campuses during the same day.

Visitors who lack appropriate technology to complete the web-based survey can complete the screening tool in person. Visitors to BSU can check in at the welcome center located inside doors A-B-C of Deputy Hall, while NTC visitors will find surveys located inside each public entrance to the campus.

Links to BSU and NTC health screening surveys are available at bemidjistate.edu and ntcmn.edu.