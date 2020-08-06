Area students graduate from UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following area students recently graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D.

Bagley: Camille Merschman and Anthony Schnellbach.

Bemidji: Carter Mosher, Kaitlyn Berglund, Devin Bissell, Matthew Hokanson, Kathryn Jensen, Grant Kapaun, Sydney Kuechenmeister, Erin Larson, Amy Lindahl, Wil Lindberg, Madisyn Rick and Lindsey Whiting.

Northome: Rachel Fahey.

Hamrin named to Baylor University dean's list

WACO, Texas -- Sarah Hamrin of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Baylor University for achieving a GPA of 3.7 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.