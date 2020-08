Ewert named to UW-Milwaukee dean's list

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Sydney Ewert of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.

Buckanaga graduates from UW-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Katherine Buckanaga of Bemidji was among the recent graduates of University of Wisconsin-Superior, earning a bachelor of science degree in business finance.