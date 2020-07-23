Area students named to BSU's dean's list

BEMIDJI -- The following area students were recently named to dean's list at Bemidji State University for achieving a GPA of 3.5 while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Becida: Jay Holland.

Bemidji: Caeley Affield, Christopher Afram, Shelby Andersen, Jaaryka Anderson, Jennifer Aparicio Shifferaw, Tia Armstrong, Taylor Arnold, Denee Barrett, Shayla Beaulieu, Mary Bedeau, Paige Beighley, Michaela Bellefy, Kelsey Bensen, Damaris Berg, Isaiah Bitter, Alesa Bjerke, Ashley Blevins, Cameron Boen, Annalise Braught, Sarah Bruder, Patricia Bugg, Brayden Campbell, Anna Carey, McKayla Carter, Wei Chen, Emily Cobb, Mackenzie Condon, Savannah Corradi, Alden Dahl, James Daker, Lamour Damar, Hudson Dean, Sarah Djonne, Shelby Eichstadt, Brenda Epeneter, Laura Fairbanks, Shayna Fellman, Alisha Ghaju, Neshina Giri, Tobias Glen, Taylor Gooch, Alexa Greendahl, John Hanrahan, Alex Hanson, Samuel Hendricks, Alex Higginbotham, Pauline Higginbotham, Staci Hill, Sydney Hinrichs, Joshua Huenecke, Justice Hunter, Anna Iburg, Zoey Jewell, Robert Johnson, Jennie Kampa, Bobbi Jo Karner, Lucas Larson, Carson Liapis, Mary Lofgren, Yuan Ling Looi, Sophia Martin, Allison Maruska, Christopher Mathisen, Ryan McCarthy, Tyler McNamara, Jeffrey Meyer, Josie Miller, Alex Moreno, Isabelle Morin, Mesfin Muleta, Nicholas Mutchler, Grace Naig, Anthony Naylor, Ashlyn Nelson, Autumn Noonan, Ryan Norenberg, Katie Northbird, Michaela Osborn, Katherine Peterson, Annie Phillips, Rafaela Rafajlovska, Kristina Rands, Lauren Reid, Kaitlyn Reynolds, Ivy Riddles, Kacyn Robertson, Vincent Rossberg, Tristan Rossman, Rachel Schaap, Carlie Schroeder, Nicholas Schulke, Brooke Scripture, Amy Senger, Kimberly Shelton, Thomas Sherman, Cooper Sorenson, Emma Spaeth, Molly Strand, Paige Sundvall, Lindsey Theis, Cole Todavich, Dakota Veaux, Trevyn Wells, Savanna Werlein, Erica Winters, Megan Winters, Mary Wolkerstorfer and Amanda Wright.

Cass Lake: Sadie Cooper, Colin Eagle, Jennalee Fairbanks and Candace Jacobs.

Kelliher: Alexander Gehlert, Jayce Mostad and Macy Waldo.

Laporte: Sydney Bowles, Alicia Bowstring, Molly Erickson, Allison Howard, Kalei Kerby, KayLynne Lyons and Joseph Mitchell.

Puposky: Brett Wallin and Kase Yerbich.

Red Lake: Leah Kingbird and Tori Kingbird.

Redby: Whitney Spears.

Solway: Brennan Paulsen, Zachariah Priewe, Danielle Ricard and Genevieve Richards.

Wilton: Ashley Anderson and Clayton Dickinson.

Bemidji students receive Concordia College Scholarship

MOORHEAD -- Matthew Fitzgerald and Louis Fouquerel-Skoe of Bemidji both were recently awarded the Excellence Scholarship to attend Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn.

Area students named to BSU's presidents list

BEMIDJI -- Area students were recently named to the president's list at Bemidji State University for achieving a GPA of 4.0 while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Brock Althiser, Kenneth Anttila, Hannah Brandanger, Jessica Carney, Stefan Charon, Manidoikwe Devlin, Dominic Dixon, Samantha Edlund, Heather Eichstadt, Sarah Ek, Nicole Fairbanks, Graem Fenson, Rumer Flatness, James Frazer, Jacob Freude, Caitlin Good, Isaiah Greer, Zachary Hansen, Kaia Hess, Crystal Hotzler, Megan Howard, Casey Johnson, Yash Kapoor, Simran Karki, Nicolaas Kilde, Nathaniel Larson, Grace Lauderbaugh, Hannah Leffelman, Robert Mangiamele, Alyssa Mess, Emily Nelson, Taylor Parker-Greene, David Perrault, Olivia Peterson, Samuel Pinkerton, Madison Reynolds, Lenae Riley, Rylie Rockensock, Claire Schotzko, Hampus Sjodahl, Christopher Smith, Gabrielle Stenson, Alyse Stone, Allyna Storms, Shannon Swanson, Coralie Swedburg, Anjita Thapa, Claudia Vincent, Lily Walker, Katija Ward, Tori Warne, Jonathan Wheatley, Mary Wheatley and Katie Zimpel.

Blackduck: Shanelle Head.

Cass Lake: Erica Byers, Mitchell Hayen, Jaden Hunsberger and Michelle Marion.

Kelliher: Rachel Doughman and Kelly Heck.

Lake George: Kristen Bjerke.

Laporte: Cherri Landt, Zachary Schueller and Alexandra Smith.

Pennington: Carson Dumonceaux.

Puposky: Daniel Coffin and Donald Erickson.

Redby: RuthAnn Brown and Serena Graves.

Tenstrike: Josibeth Aguilera.

Area students named to dean's list at NTC

BEMIDJI -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Northwest Technical College for achieving a GPA of 3.5 during the spring 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Jason Anderson, William Annette, Natalie Becht, Kelly Cochran, Kathleen Cronemiller, Ryan Deering, Cole Detwiler, Maria Friebe, Alexander Froelich, Rachel Harris, Alyx Johnson, Lydia Johnson, Samuel Lalone, Brandon Loch, Kristina Lom, Hunter Mackenhausen, Joshua Mandrell, Noah Nei, Stacy Ness, Thomas Persons, Lorrie Prickett, Deja Quint, Brittney Rohloff, Ashley Sande, Alexander Smythe, Jon Solum, Marsha Sorenson, Japheth Stauffer, Laura Straw, Roy Strelow, Scott Sundvall, Janessa Tronnes, Jared Vannoy, Carsan Williams and Joseph Williams.

Blackduck: Tyler Fish.

Hines: Kristina Napieralski.

Kelliher: Cole Koisti.

Laporte: Elliott Davis, Lauren Foster, Brittney McClellan, Amanda Monroe, Marissa Olson, Gabriel Peters, Logan Vikre and Aysa Westrum.

Red Lake: Randy Stillday.

Solway: Richard Rossbach.

Tenstrike: Malorie Grauman and Katrina Hadden.

O’Brien awarded Workforce Development Scholarship

FERGUS FALLS -- Shawn O’Brien of Tenstrike was recently awarded the Workforce Development Scholarship by Minnesota State Community and Technical College. The scholarship targets students enrolled in the program areas of advanced manufacturing, agriculture, early childhood education, health care services, information technology and transportation.

Local students named to UMN-Twin Cities dean's list

MINNEAPOLIS -- The following local students were recently named to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities dean's list for achieving a GPA of 3.66 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Jack Balmer, Jonah Muller, Sara Oster and Jeremy Swan.

Blackduck: Kialee Brands and Sydnee Stroeing.

Hines: Abby Anderson.

Laporte: Austin Maxwell.

Red Lake: Christopher Smith.

Tenstrike: Tobey Haluptzok.