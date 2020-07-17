CASS LAKE -- Leech Lake Tribal College will hold a socially distant graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Aug. 8. The ceremony will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in front of the Leech Lake Tribal College. Graduates are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.

The college announced that the event will operate under strict COVID-19 precautions.

All graduates will practice social distancing and wear masks when not in a vehicle, guests must remain in the vehicle. Only one vehicle per graduate will be allowed for guests.

Attendees will all be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, if any person in a vehicle shows symptoms, the entire vehicle will be turned away, the release said.

Only graduates and pre-identified staff and faculty will be allowed out of their vehicles or on the stage. There will be no bathroom facilities available.

The event will be broadcast live on the Leech Lake Tribal College Facebook page.