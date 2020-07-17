BEMIDJI -- Starting in the fall 2020, Bemidji State University is adding an online masters of public accounting program that can be completed in as little as a year.

The graduate degree offered by BSU’s Department of Accountancy will equip students with advanced-level skills required to succeed in the dynamic, complex and rapidly changing accounting environment of today, a release said.

“Bemidji State University’s online MPA program was designed with flexibility, affordability and students in mind,” Director of Graduate Programs George McConnell said in the release. “By completing the MPA a student can easily reach the 150 credits that is typically required to sit for the CPA exam.”

The new program will be delivered via accelerated and classic curriculum options. The accelerated MPA path offers current BSU students the opportunity to get their bachelor and MPA degrees in five years by allowing senior accounting students to enroll in graduate level courses. Students who are interested in the program can apply for admission during the fall or spring of their junior undergraduate year.

The classic MPA path is for students who already have a bachelor’s degree in accounting or related field from an accredited college or university.



Successful graduates of Bemidji State’s online MPA program will be eligible to take the CPA exam and trained in analytic thinking methods, multidisciplinary concepts and tools, effective communication, problem solving and corporate responsibility.

For more information, contact Dave Massaglia, associate professor of accounting, David.Massaglia@bemidjistate.edu or Mary DuBois, adjunct instructor of accounting, Mary.DuBois@bemidjistate.edu.