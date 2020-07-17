Bemidji students among SCSU's graduating class

ST. CLOUD -- The following Bemidji students recently were named to St. Cloud State University graduating class: Leah Girard graduated with a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Administration and Leadership, and Luke Grundmeyer graduated with a Master of Science degree in Higher Education Administration.

Knudson named to VCSU dean's list

VALLEY CITY, N.D. -- William Knudson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Valley City State University for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Thunem graduates from Bethel University

ST. PAUL -- Mackenzey Thunem of Bemidji recently graduated from Bethel University in St. Paul with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

Area students named to SCSU's dean's list

ST. CLOUD -- Britney Bennett, Katya Kivi and Jacie Lalli of Bemidji were recently named to St. Cloud State University's dean's list for achieving a GPA of 3.75 or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the 2020 semester.