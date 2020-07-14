BEMIDJI -- Earlier this month, Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz announced he will be hosting virtual listening sessions with interested community members to inform them about the district’s financial situation and address concerns.

This week, the district announced the dates and times for these sessions, which have been divided into groups by school. Participants are asked to RSVP to the session that works best for them.

The sessions will be held several times each week through Google Meet video conferencing. During each session, Lutz will provide a brief presentation and offer time for parents, staff and community members to ask questions.

“Following a brief presentation on the district’s finances and next steps, please provide questions or feedback,” the announcement said. “Your voice is important to our direction as a district as we explore the need for an operating referendum.”

All events will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. The dates and times are as follows:

Gene Dillon Elementary parent conversation on July 23

Horace May and Lincoln Elementary parent conversation on July 27

J.W. Smith and Northern Elementary parent conversation on July 28

Solway, Central and Paul Bunyan Elementary parent conversation on July 29

Bemidji Middle School parent conversation on July 30

BHS, First City School and Alt Ed Center parent conversation on Aug. 3

Parent makeup superintendent conversation on Aug. 5