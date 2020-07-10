O'Hara named to dean's list at WSU

WICHITA, Kan. -- Trey O'Hara of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Wichita State University for achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 during the spring 2020 semester.

Rockensock among UW-River Falls graduating class

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Leighton Rockensock of Bemidji recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with Bachelor of Science degree in communication sciences and disorders.

Snyder named STAR Scholarship recipient

BEMIDJI -- Margaret ‘Maddie’ Snyder, a senior at Bemidji High School, was recently awarded the P.E.O STAR Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. Chapter.

Area students graduate from MSCTC

Fergus Falls -- The following area students recently graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College: Brady Rutledge of Bemidji graduated with a degree in electrical technology, Darren Springer of Cass Lake graduated with a degree in electrical line worker technology, and Sara Parthun of Solway graduated with a degree in massage therapy.

Malkowski named to DMACC's dean's list

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Michelle Malkowski of Bemidji was recently named to dean's list at Des Moines Area Community College for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled in at least six credits during the spring 2020 semester.