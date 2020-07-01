Local students named to UMD's dean's list

DULUTH -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota in Duluth for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.

Becida: Cara Mart.

Bemidji: Hannah Abrahamson, Mattea Carlson, Kelly Christopher, Tiana Hickman, Adam Hogquist, Kyle Johnson, Olivia Jones, Gretta Kuesel, Mikerra Matthews, Shayla Montgomery, Hannah Mueller, Kinley Prestegard, Mariah Sandberg, Quinn Schollett, Jackson Sturk,Tara Tesch, Brekt Thorsgard and Haakan Thorsgard.

Cass Lake: Julianna Fernandez.

Hines: Sydney Butler and Kourtney Dobmeier.

Area students named to dean's list at Concordia College

MOORHEAD -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Concordia College in Moorhead for maintaining a GPA of 3.7 or higher while enrolled in 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Area students include:

Bagley: Lauryn Petrich and Vanessa Petrich.

Bemidji: Danielle Baratono, Laura Bieberdorf and Allison Mans.

Blackduck: Scarlett Sutton.

Laporte: Jackson Booth, Rebecca Clyde and Rebecca Twait.

Tenstrike: Gunnar Aas.

Bemidji students among Hamline's dean's list

ST. PAUL -- Carmina Singleton and Sophie Warrick of Bemidji were recently named to the dean's list at Hamline University college of liberal arts in St. Paul for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Local students named to Mankato's dean's list

MANKATO -- The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University in Mankato for achieving a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Matthew Bitter, Brent Ekstrom, Samuel Hodgson, Levi Lindquist and Jenna Thompson.

Laporte: Nathan Weber.