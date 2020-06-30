BEMIDJI -- Northwest Technical College will host a series of on-campus recruitment events beginning July 8 through July 30. Program specific events will take place every Wednesday at various times with generalized open houses from 4 to 6 p.m. every Thursday.

Prospective students interested in attending NTC can arrive anytime during the event time frame and interact directly with representatives from admissions, financial aid, student services, administration and faculty, a release said. Campus tours may be provided if desired.

Most events will take place in NTC’s Community Commons and will follow all current coronavirus safety guidelines. Seating will allow for social distancing and occupancy in the room will be limited to no more than 25.

Here is a look at the schedule of events:

Health and Child Care Open House: From 1 to 3 p.m., July 8, on the NTC campus.



Automotive, Electrical and Manufacturing Technology Open House: From 1 to 3 p.m., July 15, on the NTC campus.

HVAC/Plumbing and Commercial Refrigeration Open House: From 1 to 3 p.m., July 22, at the NTC Sustainable Environmental Technology center.

Business Programs Open House: From 4 to 6 p.m., July 29, on the NTC campus.

For more information, contact Chuck Abbott, director of enrollment and marketing at Charles.abbot@ntcmn.edu.