Swanson-Garro named to the dean's list at GAC

SAINT PETER, Minn. -- Carley Swanson-Garro of Laporte was recently named to dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College for achieving a GPA of 3.7 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.

Area students among CLC's graduating class

BRAINERD -- The following area students recently graduated from Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples.

Bemidji: Trent Schultz received a diploma of occupational proficiency in heavy equipment operation and maintenance. Morgan Smith graduated with an Associate of Science degree in nursing.

Laporte: Joshua Buckentin graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in natural resource law enforcement.

Grasdalen named to ISU's dean's list

AMES, Iowa -- Mikaela Grasdalen from Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Iowa State University for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work during the spring 2020 semester.

Reyes awarded Arvig Memorial Scholarship

PERHAM -- Miguel Reyes of Cass Lake-Bena High School was recently named one of the 36 area high school seniors from the class of 2020 for the Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship.

Scholarships in the amount of $3,000 each were awarded based on achievements or interest in the fields of mathematics, engineering, accounting, computer science, telecommunications or any of the physical sciences.

Bjerke named to MSOE's dean's list

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Shelby Bjerke of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the Milwaukee School of Engineering for achieving a GPA of 3.2 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.