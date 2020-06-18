Bemidji students named to chancellor's list at UMN-Crookston

CROOKSTON -- Maggie Brown and Whitney Weidenborner of Bemidji were recently named to the chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota in Crookston for achieving a GPA of 4.0 while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Area students named to MSU-Moorhead dean's list

MOORHEAD -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at the Minnesota State University in Moorhead for achieving a GPA of 3.25 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Bagely: Shayley Espeseth

Bemidji: Ryan Bieberdorf, Erin Blake, Joshua Cervenka, Addie Colligan, Sydney Kurtzweg, Honor LaCroix, Madisson Larson, Olivia Sewall, Nathan Snell, Alexis Solo, Kierra Spinks, Luke Staples, Elizabeth Thompson and Alexander Vollen.

Clearbrook: Katherine Knutson.

Shevlin: Payton Hinrichs

Local students named to dean's list at Bethel University

ST. PAUL -- The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul for achieving a GPA of 3.6 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Tynan Grospe, Kami Grund, Noah Leinen and Mackenzey Thunem.

Puposky: Jacob Grund

Dobie named to dean's list at UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Samuel Dobie of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Area students named to honors lists at UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following area students were recently named to the honors list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks for achieving a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Bagley: Walker Cage, Mckinzie Halverson and Camille Merschman.

Bemidji: Kaitlyn Berglund, Devin Bissell, Benjamin Giles, Grant Kapaun, Hannah Olson, Isaak Rickert, Mya Shorter, Andrew Thompson, Hana Toward, Noah Holter , Adam Laakso and Laura Thompson.

Fosston: Kayla Juve.

Gonvick: Christian Forsberg.

Local students named to ICC dean's list

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- The following Bemidji students were recently named to the dean's list at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minn. for achieving a GPA of 3.5-3.99: Savannah Bakke, Alex Blooflat and Jacob Walters; and Hayli Allen for achieving a GPA of 4.0, during the spring 2020 semester.

Bemidji students among MCA's graduating class

ST. PAUL -- The following Bemidji students recently graduated from Minnesota Connections Academy, an online public high school: Shelby Fjerstad, Jadyn Fletcher and Jordan Traut.

Loewe named to Wartburg College dean's list

WAVERLY, Iowa -- Trevor Loewe from Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least five credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Mouser receives NDSU scholarship

FARGO -- Cale Mouser from Tenstrike recently received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement. Mouser will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in mechanical engineering.

Bemidji students named to dean's list at UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Ashdyn Blomberg and Leighton Rockensock of Bemidji were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.