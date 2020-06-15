BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University, along with six other universities and 30 colleges in the Minnesota State System, will be part of a virtual Minnesota State Week from June 22-26.

Students can submit an application for free during this week and are encouraged to connect with the BSU Admissions team, a release said.



Students who participate in a virtual visit event and complete an info request form or apply to BSU during this week will receive a BSU sticker and window cling.



The Office of Admissions will hold Zoom meetings at 10 a.m., 1 and 5 p.m. on June 23 and June 25. Students can register for a Zoom session by visiting bemidjistate.edu/admissions/minnstateweek.

Additionally, the Department of Professional Education will hold major-specific virtual sessions daily from 1 to 3 p.m. throughout the week.