BEMDIJI -- The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

The board will hear a presentation on the upcoming 2020 operating referendum, which residents will be asked to vote on in November.

Other things on the agenda of note:

Budget Adoption 2020-2021 and Projection

The board will vote on the updated code of student conduct

The board will vote on updated student handbooks for schools across the district.